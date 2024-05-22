Clinuvel Expands EPP Treatment Access in Latin America

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:CUV) has released an update.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a partnership with Valentech Pharma to distribute SCENESSE® (afamelanotide), a treatment for the genetic disorder erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP), across Latin America. The collaboration aims to improve patient access to SCENESSE®, which has been shown to protect EPP sufferers from light and UV-induced phototoxic reactions, enhancing their quality of life. This move aligns with recent healthcare legislation in Latin American countries that supports the use of drugs for severe conditions, with expectations for SCENESSE® to be included under national healthcare policies like in Colombia.

