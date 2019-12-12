Clinton Portis, Carlos Rogers among former NFL players facing U.S. fraud charges

By Sarah N. Lynch and Andy Sullivan

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Federal authorities on Thursday charged 10 former National Football League players over a scheme that allegedly defrauded more than $3.4 million from a healthcare program for retired athletes, such as by filing false claims for expensive medical equipment.

Former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis and former Redskins cornerback Carlos Rogers were among those charged by the U.S. Justice Department.

U.S. authorities also said they plan to file charges against Joe Horn, 47, who holds the New Orleans Saints touchdown record.

Portis, 38, played nine seasons with Washington and the Denver Broncos.

Rogers, 38, played 10 seasons for Washington, the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders.

Authorities said the former players filed false claims for equipment such as like hyperbaric oxygen chambers and cryotherapy machines, that was never purchased.

Some of those involved took kickbacks or bribes from other former players to help carry out the scheme, the Justice Department said.

A NFL spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The NFL Players' Association declined to comment.

