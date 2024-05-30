News & Insights

Stocks
ACNDF

CLINT Secures Major Green Loan, Advances Net Zero Goal

May 30, 2024 — 05:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capitaland India Trust (SG:CY6U) has released an update.

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) has obtained a significant S$200 million sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corporation to boost its sustainable finance portfolio, now constituting 79% of its total loans. This strategic financial maneuver aims to refinance existing credit facilities, thereby reducing finance costs and enhancing fund diversity. CLINT’s commitment to slashing greenhouse gas emissions and obtaining sustainability certifications for its IT parks underscores its drive towards achieving Net Zero carbon emissions.

For further insights into SG:CY6U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACNDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.