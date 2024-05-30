CLINT Secures Major Green Loan, Advances Net Zero Goal

Capitaland India Trust (SG:CY6U) has released an update.

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) has obtained a significant S$200 million sustainability-linked loan from the International Finance Corporation to boost its sustainable finance portfolio, now constituting 79% of its total loans. This strategic financial maneuver aims to refinance existing credit facilities, thereby reducing finance costs and enhancing fund diversity. CLINT’s commitment to slashing greenhouse gas emissions and obtaining sustainability certifications for its IT parks underscores its drive towards achieving Net Zero carbon emissions.

For further insights into SG:CY6U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.