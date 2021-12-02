Clinigen gets possible takeover proposal from Triton Investment

Dec 2 (Reuters) - British pharmaceutical services company Clinigen CLINC.L said on Thursday it has received a possible takeover proposal from UK-based private equity firm Triton Investment Management, sending its shares soaring 15% by 1255 GMT.

The company also said it is in advanced talks with Triton regarding the proposal but shareholders are advised to not take any action.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru)

