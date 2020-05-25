US Markets

Clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients paused-WHO

Michael Shields Reuters
A clinical trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients has been suspended amid safety concerns, World Health Organization (WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board. The other arms of the trial are continuing," Tedros told an online briefing.

