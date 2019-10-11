IPOs

Clinical stage biotech Galera Therapeutics files for a $86 million IPO

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Galera Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech developing products to reduce toxicity in radiotherapy patients, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.

The Malvern, PA-based company was founded in 2012 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GRTX. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

Clinical stage biotech Galera Therapeutics files for a $86 million IPO

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital

Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular