Clinical stage biotech Galera Therapeutics files for a $86 million IPO

Galera Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotech developing products to reduce toxicity in radiotherapy patients, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The Malvern, PA-based company was founded in 2012 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GRTX. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse and BTIG are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



