Markets
CODX

Clinical Reference Labs Makes At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Test Available Through Walgreens Find Care

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Clinical Reference Laboratory, privately held clinical testing laboratories in the U.S, said Wednesday that it makes first at-home COVID-19 saliva test available through Walgreens Find Care.

The FDA-authorized, saliva-based COVID-19 RT-PCR test expands testing access with a comfortable, at-home alternative - eliminating in-person waits and reducing exposure risk, Clinical Reference Laboratory said in a statement.

Clinical Reference Laboratory received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its saliva-based COVID-19 RT-PCR test in July 2020. In the FDA filing, the test demonstrated 100 percent sensitivity and specificity. The test incorporates technology from trusted partners DNA Genotek and Co-Diagnostics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CODX WBA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More