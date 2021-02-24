Clinical Reference Labs Makes At-Home COVID-19 Saliva Test Available Through Walgreens Find Care

(RTTNews) - Clinical Reference Laboratory, privately held clinical testing laboratories in the U.S, said Wednesday that it makes first at-home COVID-19 saliva test available through Walgreens Find Care.

The FDA-authorized, saliva-based COVID-19 RT-PCR test expands testing access with a comfortable, at-home alternative - eliminating in-person waits and reducing exposure risk, Clinical Reference Laboratory said in a statement.

Clinical Reference Laboratory received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its saliva-based COVID-19 RT-PCR test in July 2020. In the FDA filing, the test demonstrated 100 percent sensitivity and specificity. The test incorporates technology from trusted partners DNA Genotek and Co-Diagnostics.

