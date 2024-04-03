Clinical Data Of Moderna's Investigational MRNA Therapy Gets Published In Nature

(RTTNews) - Pharmaceutical company, Moderna, Inc. (MRNA), Wednesday announced that the interim data on the company's mRNA-3927, an investigational mRNA therapy for propionic acidemia or PA, was published in Nature magazine.

PA is a rare, inherited metabolic disorder that results from the body's inability to process certain parts of proteins and lipids due to a specific enzyme deficiency.

During the trial to study the safety, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of mRNA-3927 in participants aged one year and older with genetically confirmed PA, a 70 percent reduction in metabolic decompensation events was observed during the treatment period.

The company further said that the therapy has been reportedly well tolerated in trial participants, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. However, fifteen participants reported treatment-emergent adverse events and eight participants reported serious adverse events which were unrelated to mRNA-3927.

Currently, Moderna's stock is gaining 0.22 percent, to $103.88 on the Nasdaq.

