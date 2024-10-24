News & Insights

Clime Investment’s Director Boosts Shareholding

October 24, 2024 — 09:29 pm EDT

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has reported a change in director John Bruce Abernethy’s shareholding. The director acquired additional shares through Double Pty Ltd and Abernethy Superfund, increasing his total holdings to 5,687,222 fully paid ordinary shares. This on-market trade reflects an active adjustment in Abernethy’s investment strategy with the company.

