Clime Investment Management Launches Share Buy-Back Program

Clime Investment Management Ltd has initiated a buy-back program, repurchasing 150,000 ordinary fully paid shares as part of their strategy to manage capital and enhance shareholder value. This move is particularly engaging for investors interested in stock market dynamics and corporate financial strategies.

