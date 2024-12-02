Clime Investment Management Director Boosts Shareholding

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced a change in the shareholding interests of Director John Bruce Abernethy. The Abernethy Superfund acquired an additional 64,000 fully paid ordinary shares, bringing the total holdings to over 5.7 million shares. This move reflects a strategic increase in stake within the company, signaling potential confidence in its future performance.

