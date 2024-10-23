News & Insights

Stocks

Clime Investment Management Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 23, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clime Investment Management Ltd (AU:CIW) has released an update.

Clime Investment Management Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders on November 22, 2024, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit their proxy forms by November 20, 2024, to vote on important resolutions. The meeting materials are accessible online, providing key insights for shareholder decisions.

For further insights into AU:CIW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.