Clime Capital’s Daily Share Buy-Back Update

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing market buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 14,228 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back effort, which began in March, aims to strengthen shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

