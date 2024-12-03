Clime Capital’s Active Share Buy-Back Strategy

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.
Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 50,000 shares repurchased recently. The company has been actively buying back its ordinary fully paid shares, signaling confidence in its stock value. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.
