Clime Capital’s Active Share Buy-Back Strategy

December 03, 2024 — 06:57 pm EST

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with 50,000 shares repurchased recently. The company has been actively buying back its ordinary fully paid shares, signaling confidence in its stock value. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance shareholder value amidst fluctuating market conditions.

