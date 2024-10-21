News & Insights

Stocks

Clime Capital Updates Dividend Distribution Details

October 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has updated its announcement regarding the dividend distribution for its ordinary fully paid securities, confirming the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) issue price. This dividend relates to the financial period ending September 30, 2024, with the record date set for October 15, 2024. Investors in the financial markets can stay tuned to see how these developments impact their portfolios.

