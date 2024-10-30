Clime Capital Updates on Convertible Bond Buy-Back

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program for their convertible bonds, with 30,000 securities bought back on the previous day, adding to a total of 191,915 securities previously acquired. This move underscores the company’s active management strategy aimed at optimizing capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

