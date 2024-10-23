News & Insights

Clime Capital Schedules 2024 Annual General Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 02:37 am EDT

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for November 22, 2024, at 11:00 am in Sydney. The company encourages shareholders to participate by voting in advance or attending the meeting in person. Key details, including resolutions and participation instructions, are available on their website and the Australian Securities Exchange Market Announcements platform.

