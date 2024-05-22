Clime Capital Reduces Securities through Buy-Back

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced the cessation of a total of 344,843 securities, comprised of ordinary shares and convertible bonds, as a result of an on-market buy-back on May 23, 2024. The activity signals the company’s move to reduce the number of its shares and bonds outstanding, potentially impacting the stock’s value and shareholder equity.

