Clime Capital Optimizes Capital Structure with Buy-Back

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced the cessation of a significant number of its securities through an on-market buy-back. This move involved the cancellation of 31,487 ordinary fully paid securities and 7,983 convertible bonds. The strategic action aims to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

