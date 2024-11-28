Clime Capital Limited’s Ongoing Share Buy-back Program

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of November 29, 2024, the company has repurchased a total of 939,901 ordinary fully paid securities, including 15,127 on the previous day. This move is part of Clime Capital’s strategy to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

