Clime Capital Limited Updates on Securities Buy-Back

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, revealing that 80,000 securities were bought back on the previous day. This move is part of their strategy to manage equity and enhance shareholder value, presenting potential opportunities for investors interested in their convert bond securities.

