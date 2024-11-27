Clime Capital Limited Updates On-Market Buy-Back Program

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an update to its ongoing on-market buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 25,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Investors may find this buy-back initiative indicative of the company’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects.

