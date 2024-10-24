Clime Capital Limited Updates Investors on Buy-Back Strategy

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 17,155 securities on the previous day. This buy-back is part of their strategic efforts to manage their convertible bonds with a 5.25% yield, set to mature in November 2025. Investors may find interest in how this move could influence the value and performance of Clime Capital’s securities.

For further insights into AU:CAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.