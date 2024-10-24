News & Insights

Stocks

Clime Capital Limited Updates Investors on Buy-Back Strategy

October 24, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing the acquisition of 17,155 securities on the previous day. This buy-back is part of their strategic efforts to manage their convertible bonds with a 5.25% yield, set to mature in November 2025. Investors may find interest in how this move could influence the value and performance of Clime Capital’s securities.

For further insights into AU:CAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.