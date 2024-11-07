Clime Capital Limited Announces Securities Buy-Back

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced the cancellation of 52,036 ordinary shares and 45,667 convertible bonds through an on-market buy-back, as part of its strategy to manage its capital structure. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize shareholder value and strengthen its financial position.

