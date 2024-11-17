Clime Capital Limited Announces Daily Share Buy-Back Update

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, purchasing 10,000 shares of its ordinary fully paid securities. This move is part of a larger strategy, with a total of 848,414 shares bought back prior to the latest acquisition. Investors keeping an eye on stock movements may find this an intriguing development in Clime Capital’s financial strategies.

