Clime Capital Continues Share Buy-Back

Clime Capital Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, with a total of 21,921 shares repurchased on the previous day. This update, which is a part of their ongoing buy-back strategy, was revealed in the company’s latest notification to the ASX, indicating a continued effort to return value to shareholders.

