Clime Capital Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

May 22, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, having purchased an additional 60,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the market, as part of its ongoing strategy to reacquire shares. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back to 471,792, indicating a proactive approach to managing the company’s equity.

