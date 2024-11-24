Clime Capital Boosts Shareholder Value with Stock Buy-Back

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 31,487 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to 883,414. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic stock buy-backs. Such actions are often seen as a positive sign by investors, indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

