Clime Capital Announces Upcoming Dividend

Clime Capital Limited has declared a quarterly dividend distribution of AUD 0.0135 per ordinary fully paid share, with an ex-dividend date set for July 4, 2024, and a record date following on July 5, 2024. Shareholders can expect payment by July 26, 2024, marking a noteworthy event for investors and stakeholders in the company.

