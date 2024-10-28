News & Insights

Clime Capital Announces Quotation of New Shares

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced the quotation of 287,286 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of their distribution plan, offering investors an opportunity to engage with the company’s financial activities. The shares are set to be issued on October 25, 2024, under the ASX code CAM.

