News & Insights

Stocks

Clime Capital Announces Interest Payment on Convertible Bond

November 14, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an upcoming interest payment for its convertible bond, with a rate of 5.25%, due on November 30, 2025. Investors can expect a payment amount of AUD 0.0131, scheduled for December 10, 2024. This announcement may interest those tracking bond markets and potential yield opportunities.

For further insights into AU:CAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.