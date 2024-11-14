Clime Capital Announces Interest Payment on Convertible Bond

Clime Capital Limited (AU:CAM) has released an update.

Clime Capital Limited has announced an upcoming interest payment for its convertible bond, with a rate of 5.25%, due on November 30, 2025. Investors can expect a payment amount of AUD 0.0131, scheduled for December 10, 2024. This announcement may interest those tracking bond markets and potential yield opportunities.

For further insights into AU:CAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.