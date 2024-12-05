Climb Global’s Climb Channel, Scality announce new partnership

Climb Channel Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global (CLMB) Solutions, announced a new partnership with Scality, a global leader in cyber-resilient storage software for the AI era. This strategic collaboration aims to expand Scality’s reach across North America, enabling organizations to access scalable, secure, and high-performance storage solutions for their growing data needs. Under this agreement, Climb Channel Solutions will distribute Scality’s portfolio of enterprise-grade storage and backup solutions, including Scality’s ARTESCA and RING solutions, to address organizational needs for IT solutions that ensure efficient AI data pipelines and cyber-resilient data protection.

