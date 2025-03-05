News & Insights

Climb Global Solutions Reports Record Fiscal Year 2024 Results with 51% Increase in Net Income and 64% Increase in Adjusted Net Income

March 05, 2025 — 04:13 pm EST

Climb Global Solutions reported significant financial growth in FY 2024, achieving record net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Quiver AI Summary

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. reported impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, with net income rising 51% to $18.6 million or $4.06 per share, and adjusted net income increasing 64% to $24.0 million or $5.26 per share. In Q4, net sales surged 51% to $161.8 million, driven by strong organic growth from new and existing vendors and the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC. Gross billings for the year reached $1.8 billion, marking a 42% increase, particularly in the distribution segment. CEO Dale Foster highlighted the company's strategic focus on partnering with innovative technologies and the solid groundwork for future growth, underscoring the expected benefits of their ERP system implementation and potential M&A opportunities. Following the quarter's success, a dividend of $0.17 per share was declared, payable on March 21, 2025.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for FY 2024 increased by 51% to $18.6 million, signaling strong financial performance.
  • Adjusted net income rose by 64% to $24.0 million, reflecting a substantial improvement in profitability.
  • Record levels of net sales, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA indicate effective growth strategies and operational efficiency.
  • The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Solutions segment gross billings decreased 9% to $23.0 million in Q4 2024, which could signal weakness in this area of the business and raise concerns about future performance.
  • Net income was impacted by a $2.5 million charge related to the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration associated with Spinnakar Limited, indicating potential complications or challenges from acquisitions.
  • Despite strong overall performance, cash and cash equivalents decreased from $36.3 million to $29.8 million year-over-year, raising concerns about liquidity and operational cash flow management.

FAQ

What were Climb Global Solutions' net income results for FY 2024?

Net income for FY 2024 rose 51% to $18.6 million or $4.06 per share.

How much did Climb's adjusted net income increase?

Adjusted net income increased 64% to $24.0 million or $5.26 per share for FY 2024.

What factors contributed to the increase in net sales?

Net sales grew due to organic growth from new and existing vendors and the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services.

When is Climb Global Solutions' quarterly dividend payment?

The quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share is payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.

What are the expected growth initiatives for Climb in 2025?

Climb plans to drive organic growth, improve operating leverage, and evaluate M&A opportunities to expand its geographic footprint.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




FY 2024 Net Income up 51% to $18.6 Million or $4.06 per share; Adjusted Net Income up 64% to $24.0 Million or $5.26 per share; Adjusted EBITDA up 61% to $39.6 Million




Q4 & FY 2024 Net Sales, Gross Profit, Net Income, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Increase to Record Levels



EATONTOWN, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter




  • Net sales increased 51% to $161.8 million.


  • Net income increased 33% to $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share.


  • Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 87% to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 75% to $16.1 million.


  • Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 52% to $605.0 million. Distribution segment gross billings increased 57% to $582.0 million, and Solutions segment gross billings decreased 9% to $23.0 million.






FY 2024 Summary vs. FY 2023




  • Net sales increased 32% to $465.6 million.


  • Net income increased 51% to $18.6 million or $4.06 per diluted share.


  • Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 64% to $24.0 million or $5.26 per diluted share.


  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 61% to $39.6 million.


  • Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 42% to $1.8 billion. Distribution segment gross billings increased 44% to $1.7 billion, and Solutions segment gross billings increased 7% to $89.8 million.






Management Commentary



“Our fourth quarter performance capped off an exceptional 2024, marking another year of record results across all key financial metrics,” said CEO Dale Foster. “Throughout the year, we evaluated over 120 vendors and signed agreements with only 13 of them, demonstrating our commitment to partnering with the most innovative technologies in the market. We also added scale and expertise to our North America operations through the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC (“DSS”), which was immediately accretive to earnings. I’m proud of our team’s hard work in generating double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and Europe, reinforcing our commitment to deepening relationships with our partners across our global footprint.



“Looking ahead, we have a solid foundation in place to continue driving strong organic growth while further improving operating leverage through the implementation of our ERP system. We will also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that can enhance our service and solutions offerings, as well as expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and overseas. These initiatives, coupled with our demonstrated track record of execution and a robust balance sheet, will enable us to deliver on our organic and inorganic growth initiatives in 2025.”




Dividend



Subsequent to quarter end, on February 28, 2025, Climb’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results



Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 51% to $161.8 million compared to $106.8 million for the same period in 2023. This reflects organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS on July 31, 2024. In addition, gross billings in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 52% to $605.0 million compared to $397.0 million in the year-ago period.



Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 48% to $31.2 million compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors in both North America and Europe, as well as contribution from DSS.



Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.1 million compared to $12.4 million in the year-ago period. DSS represented $2.2 million of the increase. SG&A as a percentage of gross billings decreased to 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.1% in the year-ago period.



Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 33% to $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. Net income was impacted by a $2.5 million charge related to a change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration associated with Spinnakar Limited. Adjusted net income increased 87% to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the year-ago period.



Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 75% to $16.1 million compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, increased 780 basis points to 51.5% compared to 43.7% for the same period in 2023.



On December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $29.8 million compared to $36.3 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $9.3 million during this period. The decrease in cash was primarily attributed to $20.4 million of cash paid at closing for the acquisition of DSS, as well as the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $0.8 million of outstanding debt on December 31, 2024, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.



For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.




Conference Call



The Company will conduct a conference call tomorrow, March 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



Climb management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.



Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025


Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time


Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 225-9448


International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708


Conference ID: CLIMB


Webcast:

Climb’s Q4 & FY 2024 Conference Call



If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.



The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at

www.climbglobalsolutions.com

.




About Climb Global Solutions



Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.



Additional information can be found by visiting

www.climbglobalsolutions.com

.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.




Key Operational Metric




Gross Billings



Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, includes amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.




Forward-Looking Statements



The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ”look forward,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “confident,” “may,” “can,” “potential,” “possible,” “proposed,” “in process,” “under construction,” “in development,” “opportunity,” “target,” “outlook,” “maintain,” “continue,” “goal,” “aim,” “commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. In this press release, the forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, declaring and reaffirming our strategic goals, future operating results, and the effects and potential benefits of the strategic acquisition on our business. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of Data Solutions Holdings Limited and Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, interest rate risk and impact thereof, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.




Company Contact



Matthew Sullivan


Chief Financial Officer


(732) 847-2451



MatthewS@ClimbCS.com




Investor Relations Contact



Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza


Elevate IR


(720) 330-2829



CLMB@elevate-ir.com





CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)








December 31,


2024

December 31,


2023






ASSETS






Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents
$
29,778


$
36,295


Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $588 and $709, respectively

341,597



222,269


Inventory, net

2,447



3,741


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,874



6,755

Total current assets

380,696



269,060






Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

12,853



8,850

Goodwill

34,924



27,182

Other intangibles, net

36,550



26,930

Right-of-use assets, net

1,965



878

Accounts receivable long-term, net

1,174



797

Other assets

824



1,077

Deferred income tax assets

193



324






Total assets
$
469,179


$
335,098






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities




Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
370,397


$
249,648


Lease liability, current portion

654



450


Term loan, current portion

560



540

Total current liabilities

371,611



250,638







Lease liability, net of current portion

1,685



879


Deferred income tax liabilities

4,723



5,554


Term loan, net of current portion

191



752


Non-current liabilities

381



2,505






Total liabilities

378,591



260,328











Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares




issued, and 4,601,302 and 4,573,448 shares outstanding , respectively

53



53


Additional paid-in capital

37,977



34,647


Treasury stock, at cost, 683,198 and 711,052 shares, respectively

(13,337
)


(12,623
)


Retained earnings

68,787



53,215


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,892
)


(522
)

Total stockholders' equity

90,588



74,770

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
469,179


$
335,098




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS


(Unaudited)


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)














Year ended

Three months ended




December 31,

December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023











Net Sales

$
465,607


$
352,013


$
161,760


$
106,783











Cost of sales


374,527



287,766



130,513



85,713











Gross profit


91,080



64,247



31,247



21,070











Selling, general and administrative expenses


56,508



44,330



17,075



12,400

Depreciation & amortization expense


4,269



2,798



1,336



864

Acquisition related costs


2,311



629



1,110



352

Total selling, general and administrative expenses


63,088



47,757



19,521



13,616











Income from operations


27,992



16,490



11,726



7,454











Interest, net


917



927



162



168

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain


(273
)


(636
)


415



(536
)

Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration


(3,618
)


-



(2,466
)


-

Income before provision for income taxes


25,018



16,781



9,837



7,086

Provision for income taxes


6,408



4,458



2,847



1,840











Net income

$
18,610


$
12,323


$
6,990


$
5,246











Income per common share - Basic

$
4.06


$
2.72


$
1.52


$
1.15

Income per common share - Diluted

$
4.06


$
2.72


$
1.52


$
1.15











Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic

4,465



4,401



4,485



4,427

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

4,465



4,401



4,485



4,427











Dividends paid per common share

$
0.68


$
0.68


$
0.17


$
0.17






















Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)


















The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1):














Year ended

Three months ended




December 31,
December 31,

December 31,
December 31,





2024



2023



2024



2023











Net income

$
18,610


$
12,323


$
6,990


$
5,246


Provision for income taxes


6,408



4,458



2,847



1,840


Depreciation and amortization


4,269



2,798



1,336



864


Interest expense


335



264



69



170

EBITDA


29,622



19,843



11,242



8,120


Share-based compensation


4,070



4,148



1,260



726


Acquisition related costs


2,311



629



1,110



352


Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration


3,618



-



2,466



-

Adjusted EBITDA

$
39,621


$
24,620


$
16,078


$
9,198
























Year ended

Three months ended




December 31,
December 31,

December 31,
December 31,


Components of interest, net


2024



2023



2024



2023












Amortization of discount on accounts receivable with extended payment terms

$
(34
)

$
(50
)

$
(11
)

$
(9
)


Interest income


(1,218
)


(1,141
)


(220
)


(329
)


Interest expense


335



264



69



170

Interest, net

$
(917
)

$
(927
)

$
(162
)

$
(168
)












(1) We define adjusted EBITDA, as net income, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, interest, acquisition related costs and change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We define effective margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component to our financial covenants in our credit facility. Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.






























































































































































































The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) (2):














Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,
December 31,

December 31,
December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023












Net income

$
18,610

$
12,323

$
6,990

$
5,246


Acquisition related costs, net of income taxes


1,733


472


833


264


One-time CEO stock grant


-


1,796


-


-


Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration


3,618


-


2,466


-


Adjusted net income

$
23,961

$
14,591

$
10,289

$
5,510












Adjusted net income per common share - diluted

$
5.26

$
3.24

$
2.26

$
1.21
















(2) We define adjusted net income as net income excluding acquisition related costs, net of income taxes, the stock compensation expense recognized for the one-time CEO stock grant, and the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income and adjusted net income per common share as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income and adjust net income per common share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Our use of adjusted net income has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted net income, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.



























































































































The table below presents the operational metric of gross billings by segment (3):














Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,
December 31,

December 31,
December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023












Distribution gross billings

$
1,695,538

$
1,176,866

$
581,963

$
371,673


Solutions gross billings


89,764


83,516


23,045


25,370


Total gross billings

$
1,785,302

$
1,260,382

$
605,008

$
397,043












(3) Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, include amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Stocks mentioned

CLMB

