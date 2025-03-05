Climb Global Solutions Reports Record Fiscal Year 2024 Results with 51% Increase in Net Income and 64% Increase in Adjusted Net Income

Climb Global Solutions reported significant financial growth in FY 2024, achieving record net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. reported impressive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, with net income rising 51% to $18.6 million or $4.06 per share, and adjusted net income increasing 64% to $24.0 million or $5.26 per share. In Q4, net sales surged 51% to $161.8 million, driven by strong organic growth from new and existing vendors and the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC. Gross billings for the year reached $1.8 billion, marking a 42% increase, particularly in the distribution segment. CEO Dale Foster highlighted the company's strategic focus on partnering with innovative technologies and the solid groundwork for future growth, underscoring the expected benefits of their ERP system implementation and potential M&A opportunities. Following the quarter's success, a dividend of $0.17 per share was declared, payable on March 21, 2025.

Net income for FY 2024 increased by 51% to $18.6 million, signaling strong financial performance.

Adjusted net income rose by 64% to $24.0 million, reflecting a substantial improvement in profitability.

Record levels of net sales, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA indicate effective growth strategies and operational efficiency.

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Solutions segment gross billings decreased 9% to $23.0 million in Q4 2024, which could signal weakness in this area of the business and raise concerns about future performance.

Net income was impacted by a $2.5 million charge related to the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration associated with Spinnakar Limited, indicating potential complications or challenges from acquisitions.

Despite strong overall performance, cash and cash equivalents decreased from $36.3 million to $29.8 million year-over-year, raising concerns about liquidity and operational cash flow management.

What were Climb Global Solutions' net income results for FY 2024?

Net income for FY 2024 rose 51% to $18.6 million or $4.06 per share.

How much did Climb's adjusted net income increase?

Adjusted net income increased 64% to $24.0 million or $5.26 per share for FY 2024.

What factors contributed to the increase in net sales?

Net sales grew due to organic growth from new and existing vendors and the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services.

When is Climb Global Solutions' quarterly dividend payment?

The quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share is payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.

What are the expected growth initiatives for Climb in 2025?

Climb plans to drive organic growth, improve operating leverage, and evaluate M&A opportunities to expand its geographic footprint.

FY 2024 Net Income up 51% to $18.6 Million or $4.06 per share; Adjusted Net Income up 64% to $24.0 Million or $5.26 per share; Adjusted EBITDA up 61% to $39.6 Million









Q4 & FY 2024 Net Sales, Gross Profit, Net Income, EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Increase to Record Levels







EATONTOWN, N.J., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter









Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 52% to $605.0 million. Distribution segment gross billings increased 57% to $582.0 million, and Solutions segment gross billings decreased 9% to $23.0 million.













FY 2024 Summary vs. FY 2023









Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 42% to $1.8 billion. Distribution segment gross billings increased 44% to $1.7 billion, and Solutions segment gross billings increased 7% to $89.8 million.













Management Commentary







“Our fourth quarter performance capped off an exceptional 2024, marking another year of record results across all key financial metrics,” said CEO Dale Foster. “Throughout the year, we evaluated over 120 vendors and signed agreements with only 13 of them, demonstrating our commitment to partnering with the most innovative technologies in the market. We also added scale and expertise to our North America operations through the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC (“DSS”), which was immediately accretive to earnings. I’m proud of our team’s hard work in generating double-digit organic growth in both the U.S. and Europe, reinforcing our commitment to deepening relationships with our partners across our global footprint.





“Looking ahead, we have a solid foundation in place to continue driving strong organic growth while further improving operating leverage through the implementation of our ERP system. We will also continue to evaluate M&A opportunities that can enhance our service and solutions offerings, as well as expand our geographic footprint in the U.S. and overseas. These initiatives, coupled with our demonstrated track record of execution and a robust balance sheet, will enable us to deliver on our organic and inorganic growth initiatives in 2025.”







Dividend







Subsequent to quarter end, on February 28, 2025, Climb’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 17, 2025.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 51% to $161.8 million compared to $106.8 million for the same period in 2023. This reflects organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS on July 31, 2024. In addition, gross billings in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 52% to $605.0 million compared to $397.0 million in the year-ago period.





Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 48% to $31.2 million compared to $21.1 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors in both North America and Europe, as well as contribution from DSS.





Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.1 million compared to $12.4 million in the year-ago period. DSS represented $2.2 million of the increase. SG&A as a percentage of gross billings decreased to 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.1% in the year-ago period.





Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 33% to $7.0 million or $1.52 per diluted share, compared to $5.2 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the same period in 2023. Net income was impacted by a $2.5 million charge related to a change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration associated with Spinnakar Limited. Adjusted net income increased 87% to $10.3 million or $2.26 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million or $1.21 per diluted share for the year-ago period.





Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 75% to $16.1 million compared to $9.2 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company’s acquisition of DSS. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, increased 780 basis points to 51.5% compared to 43.7% for the same period in 2023.





On December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $29.8 million compared to $36.3 million on December 31, 2023, while working capital decreased by $9.3 million during this period. The decrease in cash was primarily attributed to $20.4 million of cash paid at closing for the acquisition of DSS, as well as the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $0.8 million of outstanding debt on December 31, 2024, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.







Conference Call







The Company will conduct a conference call tomorrow, March 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Climb management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.





Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time





Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 225-9448





International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708





Conference ID: CLIMB





Webcast:



Climb’s Q4 & FY 2024 Conference Call







If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.





The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







About Climb Global Solutions







Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.





Additional information can be found by visiting



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.







Key Operational Metric









Gross Billings







Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, includes amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.







Forward-Looking Statements







The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as ”look forward,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “confident,” “may,” “can,” “potential,” “possible,” “proposed,” “in process,” “under construction,” “in development,” “opportunity,” “target,” “outlook,” “maintain,” “continue,” “goal,” “aim,” “commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. In this press release, the forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, declaring and reaffirming our strategic goals, future operating results, and the effects and potential benefits of the strategic acquisition on our business. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions of Data Solutions Holdings Limited and Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, interest rate risk and impact thereof, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Company Contact







Matthew Sullivan





Chief Financial Officer





(732) 847-2451







MatthewS@ClimbCS.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







CLMB@elevate-ir.com





































CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)













(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











































December 31,





2024









December 31,





2023

































ASSETS

































Current assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





$





29,778













$





36,295

















Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $588 and $709, respectively









341,597

















222,269

















Inventory, net









2,447

















3,741

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









6,874

















6,755













Total current assets









380,696

















269,060





































Equipment and leasehold improvements, net









12,853

















8,850













Goodwill









34,924

















27,182













Other intangibles, net









36,550

















26,930













Right-of-use assets, net









1,965

















878













Accounts receivable long-term, net









1,174

















797













Other assets









824

















1,077













Deferred income tax assets









193

















324





































Total assets





$





469,179













$





335,098





































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities

























Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





370,397













$





249,648

















Lease liability, current portion









654

















450

















Term loan, current portion









560

















540













Total current liabilities









371,611

















250,638









































Lease liability, net of current portion









1,685

















879

















Deferred income tax liabilities









4,723

















5,554

















Term loan, net of current portion









191

















752

















Non-current liabilities









381

















2,505





































Total liabilities









378,591

















260,328





























































Stockholders' equity

























Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares

























issued, and 4,601,302 and 4,573,448 shares outstanding , respectively









53

















53

















Additional paid-in capital









37,977

















34,647

















Treasury stock, at cost, 683,198 and 711,052 shares, respectively









(13,337





)













(12,623





)













Retained earnings









68,787

















53,215

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(2,892





)













(522





)









Total stockholders' equity









90,588

















74,770













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





469,179













$





335,098



















































CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS













(Unaudited)













(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)



































































Year ended









Three months ended





















December 31,









December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

























































Net Sales









$





465,607













$





352,013













$





161,760













$





106,783

























































Cost of sales













374,527

















287,766

















130,513

















85,713

























































Gross profit













91,080

















64,247

















31,247

















21,070

























































Selling, general and administrative expenses













56,508

















44,330

















17,075

















12,400













Depreciation & amortization expense













4,269

















2,798

















1,336

















864













Acquisition related costs













2,311

















629

















1,110

















352













Total selling, general and administrative expenses













63,088

















47,757

















19,521

















13,616

























































Income from operations













27,992

















16,490

















11,726

















7,454

























































Interest, net













917

















927

















162

















168













Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain













(273





)













(636





)













415

















(536





)









Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration













(3,618





)













-

















(2,466





)













-













Income before provision for income taxes













25,018

















16,781

















9,837

















7,086













Provision for income taxes













6,408

















4,458

















2,847

















1,840

























































Net income









$





18,610













$





12,323













$





6,990













$





5,246

























































Income per common share - Basic









$





4.06













$





2.72













$





1.52













$





1.15













Income per common share - Diluted









$





4.06













$





2.72













$





1.52













$





1.15

























































Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic









4,465

















4,401

















4,485

















4,427













Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted









4,465

















4,401

















4,485

















4,427

























































Dividends paid per common share









$





0.68













$





0.68













$





0.17













$





0.17







































































































Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)





























(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)























































































The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1):

































































Year ended









Three months ended





















December 31,





December 31,









December 31,





December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

























































Net income









$





18,610













$





12,323













$





6,990













$





5,246

















Provision for income taxes













6,408

















4,458

















2,847

















1,840

















Depreciation and amortization













4,269

















2,798

















1,336

















864

















Interest expense













335

















264

















69

















170













EBITDA













29,622

















19,843

















11,242

















8,120

















Share-based compensation













4,070

















4,148

















1,260

















726

















Acquisition related costs













2,311

















629

















1,110

















352

















Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration













3,618

















-

















2,466

















-













Adjusted EBITDA









$





39,621













$





24,620













$





16,078













$





9,198

















































































































Year ended









Three months ended





















December 31,





December 31,









December 31,





December 31,











Components of interest, net















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023





























































Amortization of discount on accounts receivable with extended payment terms









$





(34





)









$





(50





)









$





(11





)









$





(9





)













Interest income













(1,218





)













(1,141





)













(220





)













(329





)













Interest expense













335

















264

















69

















170













Interest, net









$





(917





)









$





(927





)









$





(162





)









$





(168





)





















































(1) We define adjusted EBITDA, as net income, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, interest, acquisition related costs and change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We define effective margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component to our financial covenants in our credit facility. Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

















The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) (2):

































































Year ended









Three months ended

















December 31,





December 31,









December 31,





December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023

























































Net income









$





18,610









$





12,323









$





6,990









$





5,246













Acquisition related costs, net of income taxes













1,733













472













833













264













One-time CEO stock grant













-













1,796













-













-













Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration













3,618













-













2,466













-













Adjusted net income









$





23,961









$





14,591









$





10,289









$





5,510

























































Adjusted net income per common share - diluted









$





5.26









$





3.24









$





2.26









$





1.21





































































(2) We define adjusted net income as net income excluding acquisition related costs, net of income taxes, the stock compensation expense recognized for the one-time CEO stock grant, and the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income and adjusted net income per common share as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income and adjust net income per common share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Our use of adjusted net income has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted net income, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.









The table below presents the operational metric of gross billings by segment (3):

































































Year ended









Three months ended

















December 31,





December 31,









December 31,





December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023

























































Distribution gross billings









$





1,695,538









$





1,176,866









$





581,963









$





371,673













Solutions gross billings













89,764













83,516













23,045













25,370













Total gross billings









$





1,785,302









$





1,260,382









$





605,008









$





397,043





















































(3) Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, include amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.



