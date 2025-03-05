Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.99 million, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $5.25 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Climb Global Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.29 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.5% to $161.76 million from $106.78 million last year.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

