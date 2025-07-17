Climb Global Solutions, Inc. to Host Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on July 31, 2025

Climb Global Solutions will discuss Q2 financial results in a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results will be released in a press announcement prior to the call, which will include a question-and-answer segment where participants can submit inquiries via email. Interested parties can join the call using a toll-free number or an international dial-in number, and the conference ID will be CLIMB. A replay of the call will be available on the company's investor relations website. Climb Global Solutions, a NASDAQ-listed company, specializes in IT distribution and solutions across various technology sectors in North America and Europe.
$CLMB Insider Trading Activity
$CLMB insiders have traded $CLMB stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DALE RICHARD FOSTER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 22,971 shares for an estimated $2,599,666.
- CHARLES EDWARD BASS (Chief Alliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,117 shares for an estimated $1,012,279.
- TIMOTHY POPOVICH (Chief Operating Officer) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $990,000
- ANDREW S BRYANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,530 shares for an estimated $925,227.
- VITO LEGROTTAGLIE (Chief Information Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $854,000
- GREG SCORZIELLO sold 5,767 shares for an estimated $580,358
$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 94,433 shares (+76.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,459,399
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 58,209 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,447,228
- GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP. removed 35,230 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,902,074
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ added 24,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,658,240
- APTUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 22,185 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,457,210
- INVESCO LTD. removed 20,632 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,285,200
- DE LISLE PARTNERS LLP added 17,308 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,917,034
$CLMB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLMB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
Full Release
EATONTOWN, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
Climb’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing
CLMB@elevate-ir.com
.
Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 225-9448
International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708
Conference ID: CLIMB
Webcast:
Climb’s Q2 2025 Conference Call
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at
www.climbglobalsolutions.com
.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the U.S., Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.
Additional information can be found by visiting
www.climbglobalsolutions.com
.
Company Contact
Matthew Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 847-2451
MatthewS@ClimbCS.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
CLMB@elevate-ir.com
