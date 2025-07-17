Climb Global Solutions, Inc. to Host Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on July 31, 2025

Climb Global Solutions will discuss Q2 financial results in a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will host a conference call on July 31, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results will be released in a press announcement prior to the call, which will include a question-and-answer segment where participants can submit inquiries via email. Interested parties can join the call using a toll-free number or an international dial-in number, and the conference ID will be CLIMB. A replay of the call will be available on the company's investor relations website. Climb Global Solutions, a NASDAQ-listed company, specializes in IT distribution and solutions across various technology sectors in North America and Europe.

Climb Global Solutions is set to provide an update on its financial results for Q2 2025, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled conference call includes a Q&A session, allowing for direct engagement with management, which fosters investor relations and trust.

The press release highlights the company's focus on emerging and innovative technologies, reinforcing its position in a rapidly evolving market.

The availability of a replay of the conference call on the company's website enhances accessibility for stakeholders unable to attend the live event.

None

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.





Climb’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing



CLMB@elevate-ir.com



.





Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time





Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 225-9448





International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708





Conference ID: CLIMB





Webcast:



Climb’s Q2 2025 Conference Call







If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.





The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







About Climb Global Solutions







Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the U.S., Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.





Additional information can be found by visiting



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







Company Contact







Matthew Sullivan





Chief Financial Officer





(732) 847-2451







MatthewS@ClimbCS.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







CLMB@elevate-ir.com





