Climb Global Solutions, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 1, 2025

Climb Global Solutions will hold a conference call on May 1, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Quiver AI Summary

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will host a conference call on May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. A press release detailing the results will be issued prior to the call, during which Climb's management will present and answer questions from participants. Interested individuals can submit questions via email ahead of the call. The conference call can be accessed through specified toll-free and international numbers, and a replay will be available on the company's website. Climb Global Solutions is a global IT distribution and solutions provider focused on emerging technologies across various sectors.

Potential Positives

Climb Global Solutions is set to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 in a scheduled conference call, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The conference call allows interested parties to submit questions, promoting engagement between the company and its stakeholders.

The company is active in multiple growing sectors such as Security, Data Management, and Virtualization & Cloud, reflecting a diverse portfolio that can attract a wider range of customers.

Potential Negatives

Hosting a conference call to discuss financial results suggests that the company may have financial performance issues that need to be addressed publicly.



The necessity for a question-and-answer period may indicate current investor concerns, which could reflect negatively on the company's recent performance.



There is a lack of detailed information about the financial results in the press release, which may lead to speculation and uncertainty among investors.

FAQ

When is Climb Global Solutions' next conference call?

The next conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

How can I participate in the Climb conference call?

You can participate by dialing (800) 267-6316 for toll-free or (203) 518-9783 for international access with Conference ID: CLIMB.

Where can I find financial results before the call?

The financial results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call on May 1, 2025.

How can I submit questions for the conference call?

Interested parties can submit questions by emailing CLMB@elevate-ir.com before the call.

Will the conference call be available for replay?

Yes, the conference call will be available for replay on the investor relations section of Climb's website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CLMB Insider Trading Activity

$CLMB insiders have traded $CLMB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE RICHARD FOSTER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,971 shares for an estimated $1,575,523 .

. CHARLES EDWARD BASS (Chief Alliance Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,117 shares for an estimated $1,012,279 .

. ANDREW S BRYANT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,530 shares for an estimated $925,227 .

. VITO LEGROTTAGLIE (Chief Information Officer) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $854,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



EATONTOWN, N.J., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.





Climb’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing



CLMB@elevate-ir.com



.





Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time





Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 267-6316





International dial-in number: (203) 518-9783





Conference ID: CLIMB





Webcast:



Climb’s Q1 2025 Conference Call







If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.





The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







About Climb Global Solutions







Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.





Additional information can be found by visiting



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







Company Contact







Matthew Sullivan





Chief Financial Officer





(732) 847-2451







MatthewS@ClimbCS.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







CLMB@elevate-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.