Climb Global Solutions, Inc. to Host Conference Call Discussing Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Climb Global Solutions will discuss Q4 and FY 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.





Climb’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing



CLMB@elevate-ir.com



.





Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025





Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time





Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 225-9448





International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708





Conference ID: CLIMB





Webcast:



Climb’s Q4 & FY 2024 Conference Call







If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.





The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







About Climb Global Solutions







Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.





Additional information can be found by visiting



www.climbglobalsolutions.com



.







Company Contact







Matthew Sullivan





Chief Financial Officer





(732) 847-2451







MatthewS@ClimbCS.com









Investor Relations Contact







Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza





Elevate IR





(720) 330-2829







CLMB@elevate-ir.com





