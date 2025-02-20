Climb Global Solutions, Inc. to Host Conference Call Discussing Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 6, 2025

Climb Global Solutions will discuss Q4 and FY 2024 financial results on March 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will hold a conference call on March 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. The results will be announced in a press release prior to the call. Climb's management will lead the discussion and address questions from participants, which can be submitted in advance via email. Interested individuals can join the call using toll-free or international dial-in numbers and a conference ID. The conference call will also be available for replay on the company’s investor relations website. Climb Global Solutions specializes in IT distribution and solutions for innovative technology vendors across various sectors.
- Climb Global Solutions will report its financial results for Q4 and FY 2024, which may provide insight into the company's performance and growth prospects.
- The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement with investors, fostering transparency and communication.
- Hosting the call indicates the company’s commitment to keeping shareholders informed and engaged with their strategic developments.
- The availability of a replay on the investor relations website enhances accessibility for stakeholders who cannot attend the live call.
- Scheduling a conference call to discuss financial results may indicate that the company has significant concerns regarding its performance, potentially leading to investor anxiety.
What is the date and time of Climb Global Solutions' conference call?
The conference call will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
How can I submit questions before the conference call?
Questions can be submitted by emailing CLMB@elevate-ir.com prior to the call.
Where can I access the replay of the conference call?
The call will be available for replay on Climb's investor relations website at www.climbglobalsolutions.com.
What is Climb Global Solutions' focus in the IT sector?
Climb Global Solutions specializes in emerging and innovative technologies across various IT sectors, including security and cloud solutions.
Who should I contact for more information about the conference call?
For assistance, contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829 or Climb's CFO Matthew Sullivan at (732) 847-2451.
$CLMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CLMB stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 22,045 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,794,203
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 20,800 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,636,400
- COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 18,518 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,347,156
- BALLAST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 16,601 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,104,176
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 15,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,493,100
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 14,682 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,860,943
- STATE STREET CORP added 14,078 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,784,386
Full Release
EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.
Climb’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing
CLMB@elevate-ir.com
.
Date: Thursday, March 6, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 225-9448
International dial-in number: (203) 518-9708
Conference ID: CLIMB
Webcast:
Climb’s Q4 & FY 2024 Conference Call
If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.
The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at
www.climbglobalsolutions.com
.
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.
Additional information can be found by visiting
www.climbglobalsolutions.com
.
Company Contact
Matthew Sullivan
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 847-2451
MatthewS@ClimbCS.com
Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
CLMB@elevate-ir.com
