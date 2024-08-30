Is Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Climb Global Solutions is one of 316 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Climb Global Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMB's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CLMB has returned about 71.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 12.3%. This means that Climb Global Solutions is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN). The stock has returned 79.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Byrna Technologies Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 132.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Climb Global Solutions belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 171 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.1% this year, meaning that CLMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Byrna Technologies Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Climb Global Solutions and Byrna Technologies Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

