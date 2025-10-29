Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $14.35 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $11.62 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Climb Global Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.27 million or $3.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 51.0% to $458.67 million from $303.85 million last year.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.35 Mln. vs. $11.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.13 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $458.67 Mln vs. $303.85 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.