CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $CLMB Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS ($CLMB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.26 per share, beating estimates of $1.03 by $1.23. The company also reported revenue of $161,760,000, beating estimates of $116,660,460 by $45,099,540.
CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 22,045 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,794,203
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 20,800 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,636,400
- COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 18,518 shares (-66.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,347,156
- BALLAST ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 16,601 shares (-17.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,104,176
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 15,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,493,100
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 14,682 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,860,943
- STATE STREET CORP added 14,078 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,784,386
CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS Government Contracts
We have seen $13,682 of award payments to $CLMB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RENEWAL OF MAINTENANCE ON INTEL PARALLEL STUDIO XE COMPOSER.: $12,485
- VANDYKE SECURE CRT LICENSES: $1,197
