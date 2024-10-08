Climb Global (CLMB) Moves 7.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) shares rallied 7% in the last trading session to close at $103.77. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The company is benefiting from organic growth, driven by strong relationships with existing partners, signing emerging technology vendors to its line card and delivering on the goals of acquisitions.

This computer software reseller is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +63.5%. Revenues are expected to be $122.19 million, up 55.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Climb Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on CLMB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Climb Global is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS), finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $23.91. PMTS has returned -6.3% over the past month.

CPI Card Group's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.57. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +72.7%. CPI Card Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.