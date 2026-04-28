BioTech
CLYM

Climb Bio Unveils $110 Mln Private Placement Of Shares And Warrants; Stock Up

April 28, 2026 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a select group of investors to sell securities in a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $110 million.

As per the private placement terms, the firm is selling an aggregate of 9.48 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $9.50 per share and, in lieu of common stock, to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2.10 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $9.4999 per pre-funded warrant.

Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share.

The private placement is expected to close on or about April 29, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company's development pipeline includes Budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell-mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

CLYM has traded between $1.13 and $10.10 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $9.51.

CLYM is currently trading at $9.80, up 3.07%.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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