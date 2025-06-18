Climb Bio Names Edgar Charles CMO, Cindy Driscoll SVP-Finance

Markets
(RTTNews) - Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Edgar Charles as Chief Medical Officer and Cindy Driscoll as Senior Vice President, Finance.

Charles, with over 20 years of experience, has been serving as Vice President and Senior Global Program Lead, Immunology at BMS.

Cindy Driscoll has been in the biotechnology industry for the last two decades and has been serving as Senior Vice President of Finance at HC Bioscience

In the pre-market trading, Climb Bio is 4.17% higher at $1.25 on the Nasdaq.

