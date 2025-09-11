Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 975 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Climb Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLYM's full-year earnings has moved 12.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CLYM has gained about 32.2% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.3%. This shows that Climb Bio, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Idexx Laboratories (IDXX). The stock is up 54.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Idexx Laboratories' current year EPS has increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Climb Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 485 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4% so far this year, so CLYM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Idexx Laboratories, however, belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. Currently, this 83-stock industry is ranked #147. The industry has moved -10.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Climb Bio, Inc. and Idexx Laboratories as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

