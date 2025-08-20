Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 975 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Climb Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLYM's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CLYM has returned 12.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -2.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Climb Bio, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cencora (COR). The stock has returned 31.2% year-to-date.

In Cencora's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Climb Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 487 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.1% so far this year, meaning that CLYM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cencora falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 58 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.1%.

Climb Bio, Inc. and Cencora could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.