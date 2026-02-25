Climb Bio (CLYM) Price Target Increased by 20.30% to 11.66

The average one-year price target for Climb Bio (NasdaqGM:CLYM) has been revised to $11.66 / share. This is an increase of 20.30% from the prior estimate of $9.69 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.77% from the latest reported closing price of $7.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Climb Bio. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 37.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLYM is 0.09%, an increase of 307.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.60% to 31,498K shares. The put/call ratio of CLYM is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 11,294K shares representing 23.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,419K shares , representing a decrease of 178.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLYM by 1.94% over the last quarter.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 2,671K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,924K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares , representing an increase of 72.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLYM by 272.42% over the last quarter.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 1,432K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares , representing an increase of 90.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLYM by 1,545.54% over the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 1,300K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

