Climb Bio Appoints Susan Altschuller As New CFO

October 01, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Climb Bio, Inc. (CLYM) announced Wednesday that it has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Susan Altschuller as Chief Financial Officer.

Altschuller, who brings over two decades of strategic and financial leadership experience, served as the Chief Financial Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics until its acquisition by AbbVie and Chief Financial Officer of ImmunoGen.

Earlier, Altschuller worked at Alexion, where she led investor relations and later enterprise finance and held senior finance and investor relations roles at Bioverativ, the hemophilia-focused spin-off from Biogen. She began her career as a consultant with the Frankel Group.

In connection with her appointment, Climb Bio has granted an inducement equity award to Altschuller effective October 1, 2025.

