US Markets
SHEL

Climate protestors disrupt Shell shareholder meeting

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

A couple of dozen climate protestors disrupted Shell's annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, chanting slogans and holding banners as Shell Chair Andrew Mckenzie tried to start the meeting.

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - A couple of dozen climate protestors disrupted Shell's SHEL.L annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, chanting slogans and holding banners as Shell Chair Andrew Mckenzie tried to start the meeting.

Shell is due to ask its shareholders to vote on a resolution supporting its climate strategy and rebuff an activist climate resolution, another iteration of which garnered 30% of votes at last year's AGM.

"I regret this deeply," Mackenzie said after about half an hour of continuous chants such as "we will stop you" and "Shell must fall" delayed the start of proceedings.

He told protestors that they would be removed if they did stop the disruptions.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Ron Bousso Editing by David Goodman )

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHEL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular