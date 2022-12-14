World Markets

Climate change will fuel humanitarian crises in 2023 -study

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

December 14, 2022 — 12:01 am EST

Written by Diego Oré for Reuters ->

By Diego Oré

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Climate change will accelerate humanitarian crises around the world in 2023, adding to the issues created by armed conflict and economic downturns, according to a study by the NGO International Rescue Committee (IRC).

The agency, based in New York and led by former UK politician David Miliband, flagged that the number of people in humanitarian need has skyrocketed in the last decade, approaching 339.2 million versus the 81 million seen in 2014.

Climate change is among the key factors accelerating humanitarian emergencies, the IRC noted, despite the fact that the 20 countries on its emergency watchlist - like Haiti and Afghanistan - contribute just 2% to global CO2 emissions.

"2022 has shown that the role of climate change in accelerating the global humanitarian crisis is undeniable," the report noted.

It pointed to record-long periods of rains, which has "brought catastrophic food insecurity to Somalia and Ethiopia," and killed thousands in Pakistan.

The IRC also flagged to need to more "proactively invest in climate change prevention and mitigation."

Meanwhile, food insecurity is already rife due to growing conflict as well as the economic crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

In addition, the gap between humanitarian needs and its financing has grown to a global deficit of $27 billion as of November 2022.

"Donors are failing to respond proportionately," the report said. "The result is that communities affected by the crisis are unable to access the services they need to survive, recover and rebuild."

The study - titled "Emergency Watchlist 2023"- also highlighted that the number of people forced to flee their homes has risen to more than 100 million today, up from 60 million in 2014, with Venezuela among the biggest drivers.

(Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Isabel Woodford Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((diego.ore@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55-52827152; Reuters Messaging: diego.ore.reuters.com@reuters.net/))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.