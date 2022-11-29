Climate change to increase loan losses of Australia's top banks - APRA

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator said on Wednesday findings of its first Climate Vulnerability Assessment of the country's top five banks pointed towards a possible increase in the lenders' loan losses arising from climate change in the medium to long term.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), however, also said the impact from such losses was not expected to cause severe stress to the banking system.

